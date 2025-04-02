Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA), the arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development responsible for developing and regulating the business sector, received 2,297 complaints regarding services and products offered by commercial establishments since the beginning of 2025.

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of ADRA, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the authority receives and studies complaints before engaging in ongoing follow-ups with all concerned parties until the issue is resolved and the consumer is provided with a final response.

He stated that offering accessible channels for submitting and resolving complaints in a satisfactory manner ensures the protection of both consumers’ rights and those of economic establishments in the emirate.

He added that the authority analyses complaints to identify common factors in order to understand consumer needs and the most prevalent issues between them and commercial establishments. It then works to provide comprehensive solutions, issuing decisions and circulars accordingly to support business sector development.

Al Mansouri affirmed that ADRA has additional tools and mechanisms to safeguard consumer and brand rights, including regulatory visits and routine inspections. He noted that penalties are enforced on economic establishments found to be in violation of relevant consumer protection laws, regulations or circulars.

ADRA recorded notable growth in consumer rights and trademark protection indicators across the emirate in 2024. The rate of resolved consumer complaints regarding goods and services offered by economic establishments rose to 90 percent, while customer satisfaction with inspection and monitoring procedures reached 96 percent.

The consumer complaint mechanism helps reinforce confidence in the business ecosystem, reflecting the effectiveness of efforts to protect consumer rights and the dynamism of the business sector.