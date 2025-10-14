Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH), a hospitality group in the UAE, has announced the signing of ten-year sponsorship agreement with Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club, the region’s polo and equestrian destination.

Under the agreement, ADNH will be part of the main sponsors for all Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club’s events and championships.

This long-term partnership brings together two organizations with deep roots in the UAE’s heritage, lifestyle, and hospitality sectors.

Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club commented: “The selection of Abu Dhabi National Hotels as the club’s official sponsor reflects the mutual trust between the two parties and confirms our shared commitment to promoting sports both locally and internationally. We extend our sincere thanks to Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company for their valuable partnership and ongoing support.””

Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Sultan Suroor Aldhahiri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Hotels, said: “Our collaboration with Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club underscores a shared commitment to excellence and the art of hospitality. Together, we aim to elevate experiences that honour the UAE’s traditions while welcoming the world to discover its vibrant culture.”

Khalid Anib, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi National Hotels, added: “This partnership reflects ADNH’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s cultural and sporting traditions while showcasing our world-class hospitality offerings. Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club embodies excellence, heritage, and prestige—values that align seamlessly with ADNH’s mission to deliver exceptional experiences to both residents and international guests.”

Abdulbaset Al Hammadi, Managing Director & Executive Director of Ghantoot Horse Racing & Polo Club shared: “The partnership with Abu Dhabi National Hotels, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marks an important step in strengthening the club’s role in the sports and cultural scene, in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to support sporting events that elevate the UAE’s position in this area.”

