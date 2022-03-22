The Gulf Construction Expo, Gulf Property Show and Interiors Expo held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, opened today in Bahrain under the banner of ‘One Venue Three Exhibitions’.

The events adhere to the importance placed by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister on a holistic vision and strategy to achieve the Kingdom’s economic recovery goals.

Bahrain continues to be amongst the fastest-growing economies in the GCC; the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated a GDP growth rate of 2.4% in 2021 and projects a 3.1% GDP growth in 2022.

The national economic growth and fiscal balance plan represents one of Bahrain’s largest economic reform programmes, with the aim of enhancing the economy’s long-term competitiveness and supporting the post-Covid 19 recovery.

Support to national economy, competitiveness

The expos support the goals to enhance the national economy and the Kingdom’s competitiveness in accordance with the visions and aspirations of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The collection of exhibitions, at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre, will promote Bahrain as a business hub, hosting strong exhibitor presences from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, USA and UK. The regional GCC presence is joined by products and services from China and Europe.

Bahrain is experiencing positive market indications with increased investment in infrastructure and an increase in the number of real estate projects planned and currently under construction.

The format of the Gulf Construction, Interiors Expos and the Gulf Property Show remains strong for the 2022 edition.

“This year we have a record number of companies sponsoring the event. In addition, the dedicated workshop programmes and the On the Wall 3 Art Expo provide a wider variety of events within the traditional expo format,” comments Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of the event organisers Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE).

“We are honoured by the patronage of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as a recognition of the role that quality events, conferences and exhibitions can play in the economic recovery, through direct investment in the country and also by creating promising opportunities for citizens and businesses in the Kingdom,” he says.

Hybrid workshops

At this year’s edition, the organisers will continue their innovative approach to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s MICE industry with hybrid workshops – which will be conducted in person and streamed live. These vocational workshops will be a small step on the road to encourage the building of a skill set for a more competitive workforce.

“The overall prospects for the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region remain strong with billions of dollars-worth of exciting projects currently ongoing,” adds Abdulrahman.

The three shows last took place in Bahrain in 2019 and drew 8,000 registered visitors.

Visitors to the shows can expect major offers from our exhibitors across the three aligned sectors of construction, real estate and interiors. At HCE, we are committed to deliver events of the highest quality which add to Bahrain’s value proposition as a venue for MICE events," remarked Abdulrahman.

"While we will be taking all actions to ensure public health safety in accordance to ministry regulations, the appeal of the event will not be diminished for visitors from Bahrain and the GCC," he noted.

Gulf Construction Expo

Gulf Construction Expo, an international exhibition for construction machinery, building materials and construction vehicles, provides the construction sector in the GCC with a professional platform for networking, investment and the exchange of ideas and information.

Some of the leading industry players from Saudi Arabia will be taking part in the event. Among the most prominent Saudi companies participating in the event include Arabian Vermiculite Industries (AVI), Construction Material Chemical Industries (CMCI), KBE International, Panels Technology Factory (Techno Panel) and Saudi Perlite.

Interiors Expo

Interiors 2022 is a dedicated event for luxury, creative and designer products for the home or commercial spaces, providing exhibitors with a unique opportunity to showcase their products.

‘On the Wall’, a dedicated event to promote Bahrain’s artists to the wider community, is returning to the Interiors Expo.

The third edition will host a who’s who of Bahrain art including Abbas Almosawi, Balqees Fakhro, Omar Alrashid, Ahmed Anan, Adnan Al Ahmed, Mahdi T Al Jallawi, Leena Al Ayoobi, Jaffar Aloraibi, Marwa Rashid Al Khalifa, Mariam Ali Fakhro and Zuhair Al Saeed.

‘On the Wall 3’ is supported by the newly-initiated National Council of Arts and the official opening will be presided over by its Chairman Shaikh Rashid Al Khalifa.

As part of the ‘On the Wall’ showcase, there will be an exposition of art from the students of University of Bahrain.

HCE Exhibitions Director Ahmed Suleiman said: "Art is an essential element of interior design. ‘On the Wall 3’ is synergistic with the aims of Interiors Expo as we look to bring to mind the thought that Bahraini artistic talent can be used to decorate in the home, enjoyed as part of our daily lives and will be an investment for the future."

Gulf Property Show

The Gulf Property Show is the Northern Gulf region’s leading boutique showcase for the real estate sector. Its Strategic partners are Diyar Al Muharraq and Bahrain Real Estate Investment (Edamah), the Diamond sponsors are Naseej and the Gold sponsors are Al Yaal.

During the three-day event, Edamah will put the spotlight on its Bilaj Al Jazayer project located on the southwest coast of Bahrain.

Spread over 1.3 million sq m, the mixed-use development is centered around a stunning 3-km beachfront and will feature resorts, residential villas and apartments, food and beverage outlets, offices, and retail and entertainment offerings.

Edamah will also be showcasing the Mantis Bahrain Hawar Island resort, a unique eco-tourism project developed in partnership with Accor group, and the Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa in the southwest of Bahrain, which is scheduled for a 2022 opening.

Naseej will promote its Canal View residences in Dilmunia island, which is located off the northeastern coast of Muharraq, Bahrain, said the statement from HCE.

These residences, which promise “canalside living at its finest”, are set in beautifully landscaped gardens, next to a sweeping canal promenade. Canal View is a uniquely designed complex that features a breathtaking public park across the canal’s footbridge, it added.

