TRENDS Research and Advisory and the Russian PIR Think Tank Centre have signed a mutual cooperation agreement to enhance coordination in scientific research, particularly in the areas of nuclear proliferation studies and global security.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, and Dr. Orlov, Director and Founder of PIR Centre, during Dr. Orlov's visit to TRENDS headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to strengthen cooperation between the two organisations and foster coordination in scientific research.

Under the agreement, both parties will engage in joint activities, conduct shared seminars, and promote the exchange of experts and researchers.

Dr. Al-Ali emphasised TRENDS' commitment to enhancing cooperation with peer think tanks, research centres, and academic institutions.

The organisation aims to develop collaborative partnerships with international research centres that share its goals and visions for the future, employing objective methodologies and credible knowledge.

The Russian PIR Centre, renowned for its expertise in scientific research on nuclear weapons and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), will contribute to the advancement of TRENDS' studies on the future and facilitate constructive cooperation between the two entities to produce trusted scientific outputs.

The CEO of TRENDS highlighted the importance of cooperation between think tanks, research institutions, analysts, and experts. Such collaboration enables the exchange of ideas and mobilisation of resources and capabilities in a more effective manner, facilitating the introduction of best practices and the formulation of necessary policies to address relevant issues and events through scientific insights.

Dr. Orlov expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation with TRENDS Research and Advisory, noting the centre's original research publications and global impact.

He acknowledged TRENDS' position as one of the region's most significant think tanks and anticipated that the collaboration would enrich the research endeavors of both entities.

Furthermore, he emphasised that the partnership would facilitate the dissemination and transfer of knowledge to a broad audience in both countries and beyond.

Dr. Orlov, a respected researcher himself, praised TRENDS' efforts to rectify misconceptions and commended their foresight research, which benefits from valuable contributions by young experts and researchers.

