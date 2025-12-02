RIYADH — Total arrivals of citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states to Saudi Arabia jumped 5.83% to 8.8 million in 2024 compared with 2023. The total number of departure of GCC citizens also recorded the same figure, according to the 2024 Gulf Common Market Indicators Report issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The report showed that the number of GCC students enrolled in Saudi public higher education institutions reached 988, while total enrollment in public general education accounted for 5,036, reflecting the extent of GCC citizens’ participation across various levels of education in the Kingdom.

The report also indicated that the number of companies whose shares GCC citizens are allowed to trade in the Kingdom reached 247, equal to the total number of joint-stock companies listed on the Saudi stock market, with a combined capital of around SR850 billion, underscoring the full openness of the Saudi stock market to GCC citizens.

The report highlighted the importance of facilitating the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor among GCC member states, in line with the GCC’s objectives of enhancing cooperation and integration across economic, social, and legislative fields.

The 2024 Gulf Common Market Indicators were based on administrative data issued by national entities in the Kingdom, including the Ministry of education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice, and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, as well as Saudi Tadawul Group and the Saudi Central Bank.

The data was collected and analyzed according to rigorous methodologies and high-quality standards to ensure the reliability of the indicators and support joint economic policymaking among GCC states.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).