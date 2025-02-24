Doha: The third Japan-Qatar Strategic Dialogue will be hosted in Qatar this year, with the exact date yet to be set, Ambassador of Japan to Qatar HE Naoto Hisajima has said.

According to the envoy, the dialogue will build upon the strategic partnership formed in July 2023 between Prime Minister Kishida and the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with high-level discussions covering regional developments, economic ties, security policy, and cultural exchanges.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the 65th birthday celebrations of His Majesty Emperor of Japan on Monday, Hisajima said that in recent years, the bilateral relationship between Qatar and Japan has grown significantly, extending beyond energy to include foreign policy, economic investment, security, education, and culture.

“Japan commends Qatar for its pivotal role as a mediator in securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as facilitating the release of hostages,” the envoy said stressing the importance of upholding the Gaza ceasefire and addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Hisajima expressed Japan’s wish to work with Qatar and regional partners towards a two-state solution and long-term regional peace, adding that Japan recognises Qatar’s influential role in advancing Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) initiatives.

“As the GCC’s global influence increases, there are significant opportunities for Japan and the GCC to benefit from collaborating. In December, negotiations for a Japan-GCC Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) were resumed in Riyadh, marking an important step in regional economic cooperation,” he said.

Talking about trade relations, the envoy said the energy partnership between Japan and Qatar is longstanding, adding that Japan was Qatar’s first LNG customer and has supported the growth of Qatar’s gas industry.

He said that trade between Qatar and Japan in 2024 reached $6.1 billion in exports from Qatar and $1.6 billion in imports from Japan, with significant growth in automobile imports.

“Japan’s growing demand for LNG, driven by increased energy needs for data centres, creates opportunities for further trade. Japanese companies are also exploring Qatar’s healthcare sector, where there are investment opportunities leveraging Japanese technological expertise,” the envoy added.

He said that Qatar is also investing in Japan, particularly in large-scale projects like semiconductor manufacturing, adding that Japanese companies are looking into opportunities in Qatar’s blue ammonia production and carbon capture technologies.

Japan is also working toward building a hydrogen supply chain by 2030, aligning with Qatar’s sustainability goals, he said.

Ambassador Hisajima said both the countries have also made significant strides in security cooperation, pointing out that last November, the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force’s destroyer ‘Murasame’ visited Doha, and the first Japan-Qatar Military-to-Military Dialogue was held in November 2023, while the Japan-Qatar Defence Ministerial Meeting in June further strengthened security cooperation between the two countries.

Replying to a question about bilateral tourism, the envoy said that the increased air links between Qatar and Japan have boosted tourism and cultural exchanges, aided by the visa waiver programme for Qatari nationals, while Japan’s National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has played a key role in promoting Japanese tourism and cultural initiatives in Qatar.

He added that educational exchanges are also expanding, with partnerships between institutions such as Qatar University and Waseda University, stressing that the growth in Qatari students travelling to Japan underscores the increasing interest in educational collaboration.

He welcomed young Qataris passionate about learning Japanese and pursuing higher education. He also invited Qatari nationals and the residents to visit Osaka, Japan and attend World Expo 2025 to be hosted by Japan and Bureau International des Expositions from April 13 to October 13, 2025.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

