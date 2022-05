Thailand's exports in April rose 9.9% from a year earlier, the commerce minister said on Friday, short of a forecasted 14.6% rise in a Reuters poll.

January-April exports increased 13.7% from a year earlier, Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

