MUSCAT: In a world where economies shift rapidly and societies redefine growth, employment remains one of the most impactful factors in people’s lives. In Oman, where youth aspirations drive Oman Vision 2040, the ‘Tawteen’ platform has grown beyond a recruitment tool into a national project that bridges individual ambition with collective development goals.

Since its launch, Tawteen has evolved into more than a job portal. It reflects the labour market’s pulse — connecting job-seekers, employers, policymakers and educational institutions. At its core, the platform places human potential at the heart of digital transformation, reshaping how citizens engage with employment and the nation’s future.

According to Umaima bint Said al Mahdhouriyah, Head of Employment Governance at the National Employment Programme – Ministry of Labour, Tawteen is a model of advanced digital transformation. Powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, it offers precise labour market insights that help shape realistic employment strategies aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Tawteen regulates employment across 18 key economic sectors, from tourism, telecommunications, and education to energy, health, logistics, food security, and finance. This ensures Oman’s workforce aligns strategically with national priorities.

Al Mahdhouri describes Tawteen as more than a recruitment tool: it is a human and national initiative that restores confidence to job-seekers while fostering transparency in the labour market. “Every job opportunity is a story of hope for one Omani and success for the nation,” she says.

Umaima bint Said al Mahdhouriyah

The platform’s “dual transparency” philosophy ensures job-seekers understand market demand while employers access the right skills. This balance turns employment into a process defined by competence, merit, and opportunity.

Tawteen also feeds data back to the education and training system, identifying emerging skills, workforce gaps and future demand. This insight guides universities and training institutions to adapt programmes for better employability outcomes.

For businesses, Tawteen offers streamlined digital services — from recruitment requests and verified job-seeker databases to contract registration and freelance integration within Omanisation quotas. Incentives are tied to compliance, encouraging businesses to contribute to workforce development.

For individuals, Tawteen delivers a seamless career journey — smart profiles, job applications, tracking tools and freelance opportunities —ensuring fairness and transparency.

AI and big data drive Tawteen’s predictive capabilities, identifying emerging professions and declining sectors. The platform is expanding these tools to include smart career guidance, helping Omanis prepare for jobs that may not yet exist.

While Tawteen builds the infrastructure, Al Mahdhouri stresses the private sector as its 'beating heart.'

Greater flexibility and courage are needed for opportunities to become realities. She notes that digital platforms are powerful accelerators but require smart policies, a responsive education system, and an engaged private sector to succeed.

Building trust is central to Tawteen’s mission. Success stories of placed job-seekers strengthen credibility and cultural acceptance. Strict verification processes ensure fairness and authenticity, while integration with government systems guarantees data integrity and simplicity for users.

Far from static, Tawteen evolves continuously through updates, transparent reporting, and performance tracking. Its mission is clear: to monitor, analyse, and stimulate Oman’s employment landscape while providing decision-makers with real-time insights.

As Oman advances toward Oman Vision 2040, Tawteen stands out as a strategic national initiative — transforming data into solutions, opportunities into realities and challenges into progress.

In Al Mahdhouri’s words, Tawteen is not just a platform: “It is a bridge between individual ambition and national horizons — a project that restores confidence to job-seekers and proves that the future is here, in Oman.”

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

