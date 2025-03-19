WASHINGTON - His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met today with President Donald Trump of the United States of America during a dinner banquet held in his honour at the White House, in the presence of senior US officials.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Trump, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for him and the friendly American people.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon expressed his thanks to the US President for the warm reception and generous hospitality, reflecting the depth of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed and the US President discussed opportunities to strengthen the long-term strategic partnership between the UAE and the US and explored ways to enhance it to serve their shared interests.

His Highness affirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening economic ties with the US by expanding partnerships and accelerating investments in key sectors like AI, technology, infrastructure, and healthcare.

Sheikh Tahnoon praised President Donald Trump's leadership and economic policies, noting their significant role in stimulating foreign direct investment and fostering robust economic partnerships.

As part of his official visit to the US, Sheikh Tahnoon met yesterday with Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury, to discuss areas of economic and financial cooperation between the UAE and the US and explore ways to strengthen them to serve the interests of both countries.

During the meeting, His Highness highlighted the strong strategic relations between the UAE and the US and their robust cooperation in financial and business markets. He underscored the vast opportunities available in both countries, emphasising their potential to further strengthen the partnership and unlock new avenues, particularly in investment in advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed also met with Michael Waltz, US National Security Adviser, and held talks on the advancement of bilateral relations and the latest developments on matters of mutual interest.

The discussions focused on efforts to strengthen regional and global security and stability, as well as the commitment of both countries to tackling current challenges and optimising opportunities for development and prosperity, particularly in advanced technology, AI, energy, and joint investment cooperation.

His Highness engaged with international business executives to explore strategic partnerships with the UAE, with in-depth discussions centering on AI's potential to drive sustainable growth, global innovation, digital infrastructure development, and enhanced industrial cooperation.

He underscored the unprecedented global transformation driven by advanced technology, which is reshaping economies through innovation and creativity.

His Highness is on an official visit to the US, where he will meet with senior US administration officials and global business leaders to explore ways to boost the strategic, economic, and technological partnership between the two countries.

He is accompanied on the visit by a delegation comprising officials from both the public and private sectors.



