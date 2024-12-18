SUR: Within the framework of enhancing cooperation and partnership between various state institutions to achieve sustainable development goals, Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of Al Sharqiyah South, met with Dr Mansoor bin Talib al Hinai, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) in the presence of the walis, members of the Majlis Ash'shura and Municipal Council, and specialists from the Authority.

The meeting was held with the aim of enhancing integration between Al Sharqiyah South Governorate and the Public Services Regulatory Authority, in order to unify efforts and achieve the aspirations of society in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the Sustainable Development Goals. The meeting reflects the trend towards developing strategic projects in the fields of energy, water and sanitation, by finding innovative solutions to current challenges, and raising the efficiency of services provided to subscribers.

The meeting reviewed the most prominent development projects being implemented, most notably the smart meters project, which is one of the modern projects that aim to improve energy consumption efficiency and enhance the performance of the electricity network.

The project contributes to developing the operational experience and facilitating the monitoring of consumption for subscribers through advanced technologies that provide higher accuracy in measuring consumption.

Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of Al Sharqiyah South, stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between state institutions to ensure the achievement of sustainable development goals. He said: “The cooperation between the governorate and the Public Services Regulatory Authority is a model for achieving integration in the development of services, especially in the energy, water and sanitation sectors, which contributes to improving the quality of life for citizens and residents in the governorate.” For his part, Dr Mansour bin Talib al Hinai, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Authority, pointed out the importance of the meeting in discussing strategic plans and future projects. He added: “We are committed to providing high-quality services and harnessing modern technologies such as smart meters to achieve energy efficiency, while ensuring the development of other services such as water and sanitation to support sustainable development.”

