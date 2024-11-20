“Startups benefited from around $12 million in funding, as part of the Startup Qatar initiative, which was launched during Web Summit Qatar 2024 earlier this year. The first Web Summit edition in the Middle East and Africa has helped establish us as a regional hub for innovation and technology. Some 95 percent of the summit’s participants expressed interest in attending next year’s event, while two-thirds of participants showed their interest in relocating to Doha.”

Cosgrave said, “The first-year event was really incredible, and it couldn’t have gone better. For the second year, I think all indications are, the event will grow to the limit of the venue. That will be driven by international participation, not just from across the Middle East, but from India, from Africa, from the United States, North America, Europe.”

He added, “You can’t ignore a market with nearly half a billion people in the Middle East. So, the event isn’t just a local event. It’s a global event in an incredibly important market, and so if you have ambition, one of the markets most companies will want to grow into includes the Middle East. Then you have to ask yourself, what is a good opportunity to go and meet most of the key players in that region? And I think Web Summit Qatar is the best opportunity in the year.”

Qatar’s participation in Web Summit Lisbon 2024 reflects its commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. Through its strategic focus on entrepreneurship and startups, Qatar aims to build a robust tech ecosystem that drives comprehensive national development, ensuring prosperity for generations to come.

