RIYADH — Dr. Rima Al-Yahya, member of the Shoura Council, stressed that preparation of the index of the rate of Saudi employees in the private sector shall be focused on placements that suit their academic standards and educational qualifications. She made the remarks while taking part in the council deliberations on the annual report of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for the fiscal year 1442/1443 AH.



Aisha Zakri, another member, underscored the need for new legislation and regulations that allow all government and private employees to calculate part of their work hours in the remote work system according to specific and clear conditions and controls.



On his part, Eng. Muhammad Al-Ali called on the ministry to play an effective supervisory role to control and prevent practices that violate the regulations of the unified system for the work environment of women. He called for intensified monitoring and field follow-up of facilities to ensure that they meet the system’s regulations and requirements.



Dr. Faisal Tomahi called on the ministry to instruct the private sector not to insist Saudi jobseekers, who wish to join the labor market in the private sector, to have sufficient experience to take up any job.



Dr. Sultana Al-Badawi, another member, called on the ministry to consider Saudi divorcee, who has no children, as an independent beneficiary and not a dependent with regard to allotment of housing for them.

