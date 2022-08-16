DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (56, 57, 58, and 59) of 2022, appointing and promoting officials in the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) and the Smart Dubai Government Establishment.

Iman Saleh Salem Ismail bin Khatam has been appointed as CEO of the Policy and Programmes Sector of the DGHR. Mona Mohammed Abdullah Buhumaid Al Tamimi has been appointed as CEO of the Future Resources Sector of the DGHR. Issa Abdullah Khamis bin Natouf Al Falasi has been appointed as CEO of the Operations Sector of the DGHR.

The decisions also included the promotion of Matar Saeed Obaid Khalifa Al Humairi, Director of the Smart Infrastructure Sector at the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, as the CEO of the Establishment.

The Resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.



