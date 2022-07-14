SHARJAH - The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has reported a significant expansion in its operational activities over the past month compared to the same period last year.

The overall number of new and renewed members increased by 13 percent to 6,162 in June 2022. This includes 5,448 renewed memberships, an increase of 11 percent.

According to the SCCI report on June memberships and transactions, the chamber's branches around the emirate saw considerable growth in memberships, with Kalba recording a 32 percent increase, followed by Khorfakkan with 29 percent, Al Dhaid with 23 percent, and Dibba Al Hisn’s representative office with 22 percent. This brings the total number of SCCI members and associates to 67,374.

The number of new members joining the chamber grew significantly in June, reaching 714 as opposed to 543 during the same period in 2021, a gain of 31 percent. This was the biggest number of new members the chamber has seen in several years. Additionally, 6672 certificates of origin were issued in total during June, a 5 percent rise, the highest in four years.

Mohammad Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, affirmed that the chamber will redouble its efforts in order to develop innovative work mechanisms, provide quality services, and forge strategic partnerships to support the business community, improve members' experiences, and build a sustainable economy in accordance with international quality standards.

"We are committed to strengthening Sharjah's position as a global economic hub and a top investment destination by supporting and representing the business community both domestically and internationally," Al Awadi said.

For his part, Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Business and Communication Sector at SCCI, said that the chamber attaches utmost attention to diversifying its programmes to bolster the business sectors and is therefore introducing high-quality initiatives like "Sharjah Promotions," which offers a variety of marketing and promotional festivals that energise the trade, retail, and tourism sectors and promote the emirate's privileges.

"Additionally, the chamber frequently visits its members to learn about their needs and help them overcome the challenges they face. We also have an integrated system of high-quality services that has greatly aided in boosting membership numbers and luring new businesses to the emirate," Shattaf added.