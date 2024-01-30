H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday, the SEC's meeting, held in the Sharjah Ruler's Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of SEC.

The SEC discussed several government work issues in Sharjah, reviewed the progress of work in departments and bodies, and made several decisions that are in the citizens' interest and provide a decent life for the people.

The council reviewed a report on the results of providing home nursing services to bedridden people in Sharjah, which included the list of beneficiaries and the procedures for delivering the services that meet the legal requirements and standards. The report also included a list of recommendations for further development.

The council directed that the proposed recommendations be studied in coordination with the concerned authorities and submitted to the council for decisions.

The SEC reviewed the report on the economic activity results of the used car trade, car auctions, and totaled car auctions. The report included a comparative study of commercial activities and their growth between 2022 and 2023.

The report explained the growth witnessed by the sector with an increase in issuing commercial licences by nine percent, demonstrating Sharjah's stimulating economic environment.