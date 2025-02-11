H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council (SEC), chaired a meeting on Tuesday, attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council. The meeting took place at the Ruler's office.

The meeting discussed several government topics related to business development and improving services in line with comprehensive development across various sectors. Additionally, it addressed several decisions and laws that serve the interests of the emirate.

The Council issued a decision to amend Council Decision No. (5) for the year 2013 concerning municipal fees and violations in the Emirate of Sharjah. This amendment includes the addition of a fee schedule for sewage management services, setting the fee at 1.5 fils per gallon of water consumption based on the bill issued by the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority. All UAE citizens are exempt from this fee, which will take effect from 1st April 2025.

The Council approved the general organisational structure project for the Public Works Department, which supports the department's operations and its responsibilities within its designated competencies.