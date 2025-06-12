Tunis - President Kaïs Saïed met on Monday at the Carthage Palace with Minister of Social Affairs Issam Lahmar, ahead of his departure for Geneva to take part in meetings of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State started the meeting by recalling that the ILO was founded under the Treaty of Versailles and has since evolved into a platform for social dialogue. He emphasized that "the ILO Constitution states in its preamble that lasting global peace is impossible without social justice," underscoring the importance of justice both within nations and at the international level.

President Saïed also stressed the need to find sustainable solutions for financing Tunisia's social security funds. He underlined that "any legislative reform in the labor sector must be rooted in justice and equity, in order to fulfill the aspirations of the Tunisian people—both in the public and private sectors."

