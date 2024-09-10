SHARJAH - The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and a delegation from Belgium have discussed ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

The talks focused on strengthening collaboration and exchanging experiences between Emirati businesswomen and their Belgian and European counterparts.

The aim is to boost their expertise and involvement in key economic sectors, as part of preparations for the upcoming edition of the Sharjah-Europe Businesswomen Forum in Brussels, Belgium.

Discussions took place during a meeting between Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE.

Held at SCCI’s headquarters in Sharjah, the meeting was attended by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, along with key officials from both sides.

During the meeting, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais underscored the robust economic ties between the UAE and Belgium, which have demonstrated remarkable growth over recent years. The UAE stands as a key economic partner for Belgium in the Middle East, fostering a conducive environment for further collaboration between the two countries’ business communities.

This collaboration is expected to drive investment exchanges across diverse sectors, particularly innovation, technology, renewable energy, and other industries, creating new avenues for economic growth.

Al Owais emphasised the importance of expanding trade and investment relations between Sharjah and Belgium to support the growth of trade exchange and advance key business sectors and joint ventures.

He stressed the need for more focused forums and side events to facilitate knowledge and expertise exchange between the two nations' business communities and foster dialogue on potential future investment partnerships. Particular attention was given to opportunities for collaboration between Sharjah's businesswomen and their European counterparts.