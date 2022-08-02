NAJRAN — Minister of Commerce Majed Al-Qasabi issued an order to dissolve the board of directors of the Najran Chamber of Commerce and Industry for abuse of power. The period of the current session of the board, which came into being in 1442AH, had to expire in 1446.



The minister also ordered to hold early elections for a new board of directors. Nomination of candidates contesting to the new board will be received from Sunday, Oct. 23 (Rabi Al-Awwal 27).



Al-Qasabi decided to drop the membership of two members of the board after it was proven that the board exceeded the limits of its powers, which led to the disruption of the chamber’s functioning and its inability to perform its tasks in the proper manner.

