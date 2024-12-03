Wego, one of the top travel app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), reports that Saudi Arabians prefer traditional winter destinations due to their cooler climates and cultural and natural experiences, especially when temperatures drop.

WINTER DESTINATION TRENDS

Based on Wego's comprehensive analysis, Tabuk, Riyadh, Abha, and Al Ula are among the preferred destinations for Saudis seeking winter escapades. These places often see an uptick in interest during the colder months.

According to the recent launch of Saudi Tourism Authority's Winter events calendar, 2024-2025 is set to revitalize the nation's tourism sector.

With over 1,000 unique experiences and events, including major festivals and global events, the Kingdom aims to attract visitors from around the world.

This is expected to boost the hospitality industry, airlines, and local businesses, contributing to the nation's economic growth and showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

Wego's data indicates that seasonal events and festivals such as Riyadh Season and Winter at Tantora in Al Ula are key attractions that may contribute to the popularity of certain destinations. For instance, bookings to Al Ula for December - January trips last year nearly doubled compared to the April - May period.

Riyadh Season, the major cultural and entertainment event, has significantly boosted winter tourism in the capital city.

In Riyadh, winter bookings on Wego last year were 18.39 per cent higher than those in the late spring, while year-round favorites Tabuk and Abha also experienced increased searches, up 5.31 per cent and 15.82 per cent respectively.

“With the winter season approaching, we anticipate a continued rise in travel to these top winter destinations," said Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego. “Our platform is ready to assist travelers in crafting the perfect winter getaway and discovering Saudi Arabia’s stunning landscapes.”

SAUDI TRAVELERS’ WINTER BOOKING HABITS AND PREFERENCES

Further analysis reveals a preference for shorter trips, with the majority of travelers spending about 1-3 days at their destinations.

Interestingly, bookings are often made close to the travel date, highlighting a trend towards spontaneous travel planning.

Additionally, a significant 83 per cent of all bookings for these destinations were made via Wego’s mobile apps, further indicating an appetite for seamless travel planning and strong preference for the user-friendly experience offered by the platform.

Wego data so far showed that travelers are particularly interested in stays at hotels and aparthotels for their winter holiday.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).