JEDDAH — Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan met virtually with Turkey's Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati in the context of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which were recently concluded in Washington D.C.



They discussed global economy developments and bilateral financial and economic relations between the two countries.



The meeting was attended virtually by a number of officials from the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the Turkish side.

