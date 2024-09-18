Riyadh: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, in partnership with the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), has launched the Tamkeen Initiative, which aims to empower Saudi technical professionals working in micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

By providing them with the necessary skills and resources, Tamkeen seeks to foster the growth of the digital economy in alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The initiative further encourages tech companies to hire Saudi talent and support their business continuity through a package of incentives.

MSMEs in the technology sector can register to benefit from these incentives at: https://ntdp.gov.sa/en/initiative/talent-retention.