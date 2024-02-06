RIYADH — The total number of workers in the private sector recorded a historic figure, reaching around 11.054 million during the month of January, according to the latest report of the National Labor Observatory (NLO).



The report showed that the total number of Saudi citizens working in the private sector during the month of January reached 2.327 million, of whom the number of male citizens reached about 1.375 million while the number of female citizens stood at 952400.



In contrast, the total number of expatriates working in the private sector reached 8.72 million, and these include 8.386 million men and only 33979 women. The report reviewed the net growth in citizens’ jobs for the month of January, as 32,447 citizens joined the private sector for the first time.



This is due to many growth factors that contributed to achieving this record, most notably the initiatives of the human resources and social development system, increased job creation and private sector prosperity, in addition to economic reforms and government support.



It is noteworthy that the National Labor Observatory works to issue reports and publications, which review periodic analysis of indicators and statistics, including the “Overview of the Saudi labor market in the private sector” publication, which is published on a monthly basis to review the most prominent statistics and figures of the past month. The NLO is a national observatory established by a royal decree in the year 2010 to be the main and reliable source of labor market data.

