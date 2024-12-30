RIYADH —The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) revealed that the Saudi non-profit sector’s revenues reached SR54.4 billion in 2023, an increase of 33% compared to 2022.



Health activities accounted for the highest growth rates, reaching 70% of total revenues of non-profit sector organizations, followed by education and research activities, with a 53% increase, and then volunteering and volunteer promotion activities, with a 36% increase, compared to 2022. These activities are the main contributors to total revenues of non-profit sector organizations.



Total expenditures of the non-profit sector amounted to SR47 billion in 2023, with health activities being the highest spending in non-profit sector activities in 2023, recording a 74% increase, followed by education and research activities at 55%, and environmental activities at 34%, compared to 2022. These activities are the largest contributors to the total expenditures of non-profit sector organizations.



The results of the statistics of non-profit sector organizations indicated the relative contribution of the number of workers during the year 2023 for the most prominent activities, as culture and entertainment activities contributed 27.6%, followed by social services activities with 27.2%, development and housing activities with 12.4%, then health activities with 11.5%, education and research activities with 7.5%, while the rest of the non-profit sector activities recorded the remaining percentage of 13.8%.



The results showed that the total compensation of workers in non-profit sector organizations for the year 2023 amounted to SR21.7 billion, as education and research activities in the non-profit sector recorded an increase of 84% of the total compensation of workers, followed by environmental activities by 38%, then volunteer mediators and volunteer promotion activities by 29%, compared to 2022.

These activities are the most contributing to the total compensation of workers for statistics of non-profit sector organizations.

