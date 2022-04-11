RIYADH — The Ministry of Defense, represented by the General Administration of Admission and Recruitment, announced the opening of admission and unified recruitment for military jobs for Saudi men and women.



Applications can be submitted to join military services from the rank of soldier to sergeant.



The ministry said, in a statement issued on Saturday, that registration of applications would commence on April 10.



The ministry invited those who wish to join the armed forces to visit its unified admission portal, to know details about the military jobs, terms and conditions, and procedures for application and admission.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Defense opened its military sectors for both men and women cadets in February 2021.



It noted then that military ranks from soldier to sergeant are available in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Strategic Missile Force and Armed Forces Medical Services.



All applicants must fulfill certain criteria, including a clean personal record and be medically fit for service.

