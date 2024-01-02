RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has ordered the extension of Citizen’s Account Program in its current mechanism along with the provision of additional support to its beneficiaries for a full year.



This decision was made based on the recommendation of Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



As per the directive of the King, the Citizen’s Account Program and additional support will continue to be provided to its beneficiaries until the end of the year 2024. This is in addition to continue opening the registration for the program.



The King’s directive comes out of the Saudi leadership’s care for its citizens, and its keenness on easing the burdens on them apart from improving their livelihood in light of the changing economic conditions.



The provision of additional support to the beneficiaries of the Citizen’s Account Program also comes as an extension of the previous generous directive issued by the King in July 2022.



The Citizen's Account Program was established to protect Saudi families from the expected direct and indirect impact of various economic reforms, which may cause an additional burden on society.

The program aims to provide government benefits to eligible groups in a way that promotes rational consumption and ensures that support is effectively channeled to different eligible groups. The financial support will be transferred directly to eligible beneficiaries.

