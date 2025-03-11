RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's industrial production quantity index recorded an increase of 1.3 percent during January 2025 compared to the same month of 2024, according to a bulletin, released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Monday.

The increase is driven by a rise in the activities of manufacturing industry, water supply and sanitation, and waste management and treatment.



The bulletin results showed a decrease in the sub-index for mining and quarrying activity by 0.4 percent on an annual basis, and an increase in the sub-index for manufacturing activity by 4 percent. The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply activity recorded a decrease of 1.7 percent, while the sub-index for water supply and sanitation activity and waste management and treatment activities recorded an increase of 12.8 percent.



According to the main economic activities, the results indicated an increase in the index of oil activities in January 2025 by 0.4 percent, while the index of non-oil activities posted an increase of 3.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.



It is noteworthy that the GASTAT issues the index of industrial production on a monthly basis, which is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial production quantities based on data from the industrial production survey, which is implemented on a sample of industrial establishments operating in the targeted industrial activities. These are represented by the activities of mining and quarrying, manufacturing industry, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supplies, in addition to the activities of water supply, sanitation, waste management and treatment.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).