Tbilisi: The Saudi-Georgian Business Forum, organized today by the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) in Tbilisi, witnessed the signing of several important trade agreements and partnerships among investors from both countries.



More than 200 Saudi and Georgian companies participated in the forum, which was attended by FSC President Hassan bin Moejeb Al-Huwaizi, Chairman of the Saudi Business Council Ahmed Al-Dakhil, Saudi Ambassador to Georgia Salman Al-Sheikh, and several officials and representatives from both the public and private sectors.



The forum shed light on promising investment opportunities in both countries, particularly in the transportation, logistics services, agriculture, tourism investment, real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors.



Al-Huwaizi called for establishing a future vision for investment and trade partnerships between the two countries to take advantage of the incentives and opportunities available in the Kingdom and Georgia, and examine reasons for the low trade exchange volume and address them.



For his part, Al-Dakhil called for removing challenges hindering the development of trade and investment relations, which would increase bilateral trade and joint investments.

The Saudi-Georgian Joint Business Council, which convened in Tbilisi, played a significant role in discussing plans and initiatives to bolster economic ties between the two nations.



The trade exchange between the Kingdom and Georgia amounted to around SAR162 million in 2023, with Saudi exports accounting for 31% and Georgian imports making up 69%. This visit aims to boost trade exchange to advanced levels that meet the aspirations of both nations.