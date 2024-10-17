Riyadh: General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) President Dr. Fahad Aldossari held yesterday a virtual meeting with World Bank Chief Statistician Haishan Fu to discuss boosting cooperation and data sharing.



Aldossari outlined GASTAT's strategic focus on developing high-quality statistical products and indicators.



The two parties exchanged insights on international statistical reports issued by the World Bank and explored opportunities for collaboration in various statistical fields.



Aldossari emphasized the importance of sharing statistical data and indicators with international organizations, and highlighted GASTAT's commitment to providing international organizations with specific data related to Saudi Arabia, to support global research and development efforts.