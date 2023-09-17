HAVANA — In the Cuban capital of Havana, a significant meeting took place between Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, with the presence of Cuban Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ricardo Cabrisas.

During the meeting, both sides conducted a comprehensive review of the bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between their nations. They explored various avenues to further strengthen these relations across different sectors.

Additionally, discussions centered on the importance of enhancing bilateral and multilateral coordination to serve the best interests of both countries and their respective peoples.

The conversation also delved into opportunities for economic cooperation, with a particular focus on aligning efforts with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Both parties emphasized the significance of supporting shared interests to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for both nations.

Notable attendees at the meeting included Saudi Ambassador to Cuba Faisal Al-Harbi, and Director General of the Foreign Minister's office Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

