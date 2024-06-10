DOHA — Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the 160th Ministerial Council meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the two joint ministerial meetings between the GCC and each of Türkiye and Yemen in Doha on Sunday.



Saudi Minister was received at Doha's airport by Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan Al Muraikhi, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Qatar, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem AlBudaiwi.



During the meeting, the process of joint Gulf action was reviewed, and the latest developments in the regional and international situation were discussed, most notably the developments in the Gaza Strip and the city of Rafah, the importance of an immediate ceasefire, and ensuring the securing of relief corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

