NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting on Tuesday with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly,

During the meeting, Saudi Arabia was commended for hosting a Sanaa delegation for talks that aimed to start a dialogue among all Yemeni parties to create a road map to end the protracted conflict in the country through a Yemeni-led political process, and under the auspices of the United Nations.

The Saudi, UAE, and US ministers also discussed aspects of coordination in several regional and international issues and the importance of supporting all efforts aimed at establishing the foundations of international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Undersecretary for Multilateral International Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, and Director General of Foreign Minister's Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.

