RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Brazilian Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services Geraldo Alckmin in Riyadh on Monday.



During the meeting, the two leaders signed a draft agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Brazil for cooperation in the field of defense. The transfer and localization of technology in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030 and ways to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense industries, research and development were figured high in their talks.



They also discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, and the efforts made to address them.



The meeting and the signing ceremony were attended by Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Defense Eng. Talal Al-Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid Al-Biyari, Saudi Ambassador to Brazil Dr. Faisal Ghulam, and Military Attaché at the Saudi Embassy in Brasilia Col. Hader Al-Ziyad.



On the Brazilian side, a number of senior officials and diplomats, including Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergio Ogonio de Rocios Paz, Chief Diplomatic Advisor to Brazilian Vice President Celso de Tarso Pereira, Military Attaché at the Embassy to Saudi Arabia Marcelo Maza Quadros, were present in the meeting.

