UAE - Edge, a leading advanced technology and defence group, will supply acquiring an ultra-secure communications system to Management and Operational Centre of the Amazon Protection System (Censipam).

For this, Edge has signed a letter of intent with Censipam, an agency of the Brazilian Ministry of Defence, dedicated to the management and protection of the Legal Amazon and Blue Amazon.

The system will be deployed in partnership with SIATT, a Brazilian specialist in smart weapons and advanced defence systems, in which Edge holds a 50% stake.

Secure communications system

The secure communications system integrates Edge’s KATIM X3M ultra-secure smartphone and SIATT's SATCOM link and command and control software, with radios from the Brazilian Military Material Industry.

Utilising an open-architecture structure, the system permits the integration of associated technologies to enable interoperability and the exchange of information. As a tailored solution, the system has strong applications for Edge’s customers in Brazil and Latin America that require reliable and highly secure communication in challenging and remote operational environments.

Censipam and SIATT ratified the delivery through the letter of intent signed at Mostra BID Brasil.

