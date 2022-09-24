JEDDAH — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Friday discussed with US officials energy security and investment in the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.



Prince Mohammed met at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Coordinator for Middle East and North Africa in the US National Security Council Brett McGurk, and senior advisor for energy security Amos Hochstein, and the US special envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking.



They discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the active follow up from the Jeddah Summit.



The meeting also touched on the developments in the region including Yemen.



The American officials expressed thanks of the United States for the mediation efforts of the Crown Prince that has succeeded in releasing two US nationals among the 10 POWs from different nationalities, and their appreciation for the humanitarian efforts that he undertook in this regard.

