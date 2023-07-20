JEDDAH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed on Wednesday that the challenges facing the world demand collective action to confront them. He also underscored the need to further enhance cooperation between the Gulf and Central Asian countries to achieve regional security and stability.



The Crown Prince said this while opening the Summit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Central Asian countries in Jeddah on Wednesday.



Chairing the first ever Gulf-Central Asian Summit, Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the summit embodies the long-standing ties between the GCC states and the Central Asian countries. The Crown Prince spoke about a joint action plan between the Gulf states and Central Asian countries. He stressed the need to intensify efforts to confront everything that affects energy security and global food supply chains.



“I have great pleasure, on behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, to welcome you to your second country, asking God Almighty to grant us success in our first summit for the good of our countries. Our summit today comes as an extension of ties and to establish a promising start based on our historical heritage, capabilities and economic growth,” he said while noting that “the gross domestic product (GDP) of our countries amounts to $2.3 trillion, and we look forward to working together to open new horizons to take advantage of the available opportunities.”.



Prince Mohammed bin Salman also stressed the need to respect the sovereignty and independence of states and to refrain from interfering in their internal affairs. He appreciated the Central Asian countries’ pledge of support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh. The Crown Prince announced the adoption of the decisions issued by the summit.



Addressing the summit, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said that the summit meeting of Gulf and Central Asian leaders reflects the common desire to develop relations. He expressed his aspiration for enhancing cooperation with the Central Asian countries in all fields and expressed his appreciation for the keenness of the Central Asian countries to strengthen the security of the Gulf states. “The Central Asian countries are an essential partner to enhance security and stability in the region,” he said.



On his part, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon stressed that it is necessary for security cooperation with the Gulf states to bolster stability in Central Asia.



Those who attending the summit also included Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadir Jabarov, President of Kazakhstan Kasim Jomart Tokayev, President of Turkmenistan Sardar Berdymukhamedov, and Asad bin Tariq Al Said, deputy prime minister of Oman.



Earlier, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the heads of delegations participating in the summit. The summit is discussing ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two sides in various fields.



Prior to the start of the summit, the Crown Prince chaired the eighteenth consultative meeting of the leaders of the GCC countries, which came eight months after the 43rd Gulf Summit in Riyadh.

