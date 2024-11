The Saudi central bank's net foreign assets fell by $21.08 billion in October from the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Net foreign assets fell to 1.55 trillion riyals ($412.6 billion) in October from 1.63 trillion riyals in September.

($1 = 3.7563 riyals)

