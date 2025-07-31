RIYADH — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its 2025 growth forecast for Saudi Arabia upward to 3.6%, a 0.6 percentage point increase from its April estimate, driven by expected gains in oil revenues and continued momentum in non-oil sectors.



In its latest World Economic Outlook released Tuesday, the IMF also raised Saudi Arabia’s projected growth for 2026 to 3.9%, reflecting sustained economic reforms and diversification efforts under Vision 2030.



The updated projections place Saudi Arabia among the world’s fastest-growing major economies for the year, following only India (6.4%) and China (4.8%).



The Kingdom’s growth outlook also surpasses the Middle East and North Africa regional average, which is forecasted at 3.4% for 2025.



The IMF noted that the Kingdom’s economic outlook is benefitting from a rebound in oil activity, coupled with the ongoing expansion of non-oil industries such as tourism, logistics, and manufacturing.

