NEW YORK — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa on the sidelines of the high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution at the ministerial level.



The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and discussed developments in Palestine, as well as ways to enhance joint efforts and coordinate positions on the international stage in support of Palestinian rights.



Following the meeting, both sides signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) as part of Saudi Arabia’s continued support for the Palestinian cause, people, and reform agenda across multiple sectors.



The first MoU, focused on human capital development, was signed between the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Palestinian General Personnel Council. Representing Saudi Arabia was Eng. Ibrahim Bahamam, Director General of Human Capital Development, and signing on behalf of Palestine was Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Dr. Estephan Anton Salameh.



The second MoU, aimed at curriculum development and leveraging Saudi Arabia’s experience in educational reform, was signed between the Saudi Ministry of Education and the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education. Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Ruwaili, CEO of the National Center for Curricula, signed on the Saudi side, while Dr. Salameh signed on behalf of the Palestinian ministry.



The third agreement focused on digital transformation and ICT collaboration, signed between Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Palestinian Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. It was signed by Mansour Al-Qurashi, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Partnerships, and again by Dr. Salameh on behalf of the Palestinian side.



These MoUs reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to empowering Palestinian society — particularly youth — through education and human resource development, and to strengthening digital infrastructure to enhance public services for Palestinians.



The agreements also underscore the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the Saudi and Palestinian leaderships and peoples.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).