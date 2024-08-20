JEDDAH — The weekly session of the Saudi Council of Ministers, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in Jeddah on Tuesday, underscored the utmost keenness shown by the state to the education sector and its continuous care for the quality of its outputs. While wishing every success for male and female students on the advent of the new academic year, the Cabinet highlighted the continuous achievements and successes scored in the educational field. It also noted that the latest of these achievements was the advanced global classifications scored by a number of Saudi universities.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosary said that the Cabinet appreciated the strength and durability of the Kingdom’s economy, represented by the stability of the inflation rate at 1.5 percent last month. This also confirms the effectiveness of the proactive plans and measures taken to confront the wave of rising global prices.

At the outset of the session, the Cabinet was briefed on the content of the two messages received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman from presidents of Guinea and Maldives that were pertaining to further strengthening bilateral relations between the two sides.

Al-Dosary said the Council discussed the overall work of the state during the past days, especially with regard to strengthening the bonds of cooperation with countries and organizations of the world, and what contributes to improving the speed and effectiveness of joint work at various levels.

The Cabinet hailed the results of the first strategic dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the World Health Organization (WHO), and the agreement reached during the dialogue session to continue bilateral coordination and identify joint initiatives, and to emphasize the commitment to support international efforts to enhance regional and global health, and to continue cooperation in confronting health crises.

The Council followed up on the latest developments in the region and the world, and the efforts made by the Kingdom with friendly countries and international organizations within the diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting Sudan, delivering humanitarian aid, and stopping hostilities in accordance with the results of the previous Jeddah talks and international humanitarian law.

Reviewing the domestic affairs, the Cabinet examined the performance indicators of a number of government agencies during the past period. It appreciated their efforts in serving citizens and expatriates and facilitating their transactions including their continued development of their digital platforms, their contributions to improving the quality of life, facilitating business practice, enhancing competitiveness, and achieving government work efficiency.

The council appreciated the start of implementing the massive transport program to develop the network of main roads and ring roads in the capital city of Riyadh, saying that this constitutes a qualitative addition to transportation services and facilitating traffic movement to keep pace with population growth and urban and economic projects, and to consolidate its prominent position among global capitals.

The Council of Ministers reviewed topics such as the participation of the Shoura Council in carrying out studies and reviews of the conclusions reached by the Political and Security Affairs Council, the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Authority of the Council of Ministers in this regard.

The decisions taken by the Council included the approval of a headquarters agreement between the Saudi government and the Arab Federation of Internal Auditors Associations, and another agreement between the Saudi government and government of Cyprus on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports.

The Council approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of encouraging direct investment between the Saudi government and the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and another MoU for the exchange of information and technical cooperation in nuclear control matters between the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority and the National Office for Nuclear Safety in the Czech Republic.

The Council authorized Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority or his representative to sign a draft agreement between the Saudi and Tunisian governments on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

It authorized Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Geological Survey or his representative to negotiate and sign the draft MoU for scientific geological cooperation between the Saudi Geological Survey and Mauritania’s National Agency for Geological Research and Mineral Properties.

The Cabinet approved the guiding model for a cooperation agreement between the Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) and its counterparts in other countries in the field of land transport, and authorized Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the TGA or his representative to negotiate and sign with counterparts in other countries regarding the draft cooperation agreement in light of the aforementioned model.

The Council authorized Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Competition (GAC) or his representative to negotiate and sign with the Iraqi side regarding a draft MoU for cooperation in the field of enhancing competition and combating monopolistic practices between the GAC and Iraq’s Competition and Antitrust Council.

The Cabinet decisions also include approval of a MoU in the field of preventing and combating corruption between the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and the Anti-Corruption Authority of Malaysia.

It approved a MoU for cooperation in the field of social insurance between the Saudi General Organization for Social Insurance and Jordan’s General Organization for Social Security and another MoU for cooperation and exchange of news between the Saudi Press Agency and the Bahrain News Agency.

The Council approved extension of the indicative period of the Unified Organic Inputs and Products Law in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries for an additional year, and the decisions of the 27th Congress of the Universal Postal Union, regarding making some amendments to the Additional Protocol to the Constitution of the Universal Postal Union, the Additional Protocol to the General Regulations of the Universal Postal Union, and the Universal Postal Convention and its Final Protocol.

