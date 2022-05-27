SOFIA — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan met with his Bulgarian counterpart Teodora Genchovska during his official visit to the East European country on Thursday.



The two ministers held an official session of reviewing friendship relations and mutual respect between the two countries and peoples and ways to support and develop them.



They discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as regional and international developments.



They also discussed ways to strengthen the economic partnership within the Kingdom's Vision 2030, intensify cooperation in the political and economic fields, coordinate bilaterally on regional and international issues of common concern and support all efforts to promote international peace and security.



Genchovska described Saudi Arabia as one of Bulgaria's most important partners in the Middle East region.



She said: "It is our common interest to expand cooperation between the two countries and in the field of nuclear energy, defense and military education."

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).