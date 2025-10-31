RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Real GDP (gross domestic product) recorded a growth of five percent during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, released on Thursday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), this growth is attributed to increases in all major economic activities. It noted that oil activities posted a growth of 8.2 percent, while non-oil activities grew by 4.5 percent, and government activities by 1.8 percent.

The GASTAT pointed out that the seasonally adjusted real GDP registered a growth of 1.4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2025, as oil activities grew by 3.1 percent, non-oil activities by 0.6 percent, and government activities by 0.7 percent.

The authority highlighted that non-oil activities were the main contributor to real GDP growth, accounting for 2.6 percent, while oil activities contributed 2 percent. Government activities and net taxes on products each contributed 0.2 percent.

