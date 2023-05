Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets continued to fall for the fifth month to 1.538 trillion riyals ($410 billion) in April, according to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) data.

Foreign reserves fell from SAR 1.572 trillion in the previous month, according to the central bank’s monthly report published on Sunday.

In April 2022, the central bank's reserves stood at SAR 1.632 trillion, the data showed.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com