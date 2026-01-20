DAVOS - Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to the Kingdom have increased fivefold since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030.

Speaking at a dialogue session organized by the Strategic Management Office at the Saudi House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, the minister emphasized that Saudi Arabia has become one of the most attractive economies for capital among emerging markets.

Al-Falih said that the ratio of capital formation to GDP in Saudi Arabia now rivals the levels recorded in major economies such as China and India, indicating the accelerated pace of investment and the expansion of the Saudi economy's productive base.

The minister noted that global capital naturally seeks markets that offer qualified human resources, sustainable natural resources, and a strong and transparent legislative and regulatory environment. He pointed out that the Kingdom has succeeded in recent years in building an integrated system that meets these requirements, which has strengthened the confidence of both local and international investors.

Al-Falih also warned that the global economy currently faces significant and growing risks, given the escalating geopolitical tensions, tightening financial conditions, and slowing growth in several major economies. He emphasized the importance of adopting flexible policies capable of absorbing external shocks.

The minister affirmed that Saudi Arabia is proceeding with its economic and investment reforms to ensure sustainable growth and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, despite the challenges facing the global economy.

