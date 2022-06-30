Riyadh – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed to establish the Saudi-Italian Business Council.

Saudi and Italian representatives from the private sector discussed investment opportunities in the fields of finance, infrastructure and mobility, tourism and culture, and renewable energy during the Saudi-Italian Investment Forum.

In addition, the General Confederation of Italian Industry signed MoU with the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, aiming to boost bilateral business relations.

Another agreement was inked between Saudi Arabia’s advanced technology solutions provider WE ENERGY and Italy’s Officine Nicola Galperti e Figlio in the field of forging and flange manufacturing.

