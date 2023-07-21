Bambolim - Saudi Arabia said it will join a global hydrogen trade forum to be launched by the Clean Energy Ministerial, a global group formed to promote clean energy policy.

The forum seeks to bring hydrogen importing and exporting countries together for discussion on international trade of the fuel.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, "We will be more than happy to join the International Hydrogen Trade Forum, which is a subsidiary activity of the CEM (Clean Energy Ministerial)."

