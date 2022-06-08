JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism launched on Tuesday a new program to equip 100,000 young Saudis with the key hospitality skills needed to pursue careers in the Kingdom's flourishing tourism industry. The program includes investments worth $100 million.



Launched by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb at the 116th session of the World Tourism Organization's Executive Council in Jeddah, “Tourism Trailblazers” will provide in-depth global experience to the tourism industry's future leaders.



The program aims to train 100,000 Saudis in 2022. The campaign kicked off in late 2020 with the launch of a new human capital development strategy in the Kingdom's burgeoning tourism industry, which aims to attract more Saudi nationals to the sector.



Al-Khateeb said: "It is vital that we invest in our youth now. Creating a skilled workforce with the talent and ambition to support and drive the tourism sector regionally and globally is key to realizing Vision 2030. This program demonstrates our commitment to empowering young people by providing them with the right skills, support and opportunities to shape the future of the tourism industry."



The program has three main objectives that aim to nurture, develop and support talent in the industry. It seeks to spread a culture of professionalism, help nascent professionals gain the knowledge and qualifications needed to break into the industry, and support their success through the refinement of their skills. The program will help trainees to secure jobs within the sector, including seasonal, part-time, or full-time opportunities across the Kingdom.



He stressed that this and other initiatives are geared toward delivering on the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030 targets, including the creation of one million new jobs in tourism by 2030.



Mohammed Bushnag, Deputy Minister for Human Capital, said: "A financial investment of this size shows our determination to equip our youth with the tools they need to succeed. Three-quarters of Saudi nationals now consider the tourism industry as a viable career option. Supporting the dreams of our Tourism Trailblazers and enabling their continued education at the best global schools, is vital as we continue to emerge as a global player in the sector."



Participants in the program are set to benefit from training scholarships at leading global institutions in France, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Australia and Italy. Applications will be accepted not only from fresh graduates, but also from Saudis who already work within the industry and those who aspire to start a career in the tourism, hospitality, culinary, service, and sales fields.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).