The Red Sea EDITION has officially opened on Shura Island, Saudi Arabia, marking its second establishment in the country after a debut in Jeddah.

This luxury hotel is positioned along a kilometer of private beachfront, offering views of The Red Sea and access to the island’s first 18-hole golf course, designed by Brian Curley.

As part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the island will feature a collection of luxury resorts, marinas, and entertainment facilities, emphasising sustainable tourism.

The hotel is a collaboration between Marriott International, EDITION Hotels, and Red Sea Global, focusing on ecological protection and high-end guest experiences, highlighted by its 100% solar-powered infrastructure.

Guests arriving at the Red Sea International Airport will enjoy a scenic drive to the hotel, which consists of low stone and wooden pavilions designed for refined simplicity.

The resort includes 240 elegantly designed rooms, various leisure amenities, and a vibrant dining scene that emphasises wellness and local ingredients.

The design, crafted by Rockwell Group, blends architecture with the natural landscape, utilising materials that reflect the island's environment.

Each pavilion features unique rooftops resembling coral formations, and the dining experiences aim to create a social atmosphere with live performances and communal gatherings.

“The opening of The Red Sea EDITION marks a significant milestone in the brand’s continued growth across the region and deepens its commitment to delivering experiences that transcend conventional luxury,” says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION. “As our second property in Saudi Arabia, this resort embodies the EDITION ethos of crafting highly personalised spaces that feel attuned to their environment. EDITION remains committed to redefining luxury through authenticity, contemporary design, and the brand’s signature intuitive service to create a destination that truly resonates with today’s discerning traveller.”

“Opening The Red Sea EDITION represents a major milestone for the destination as it marks the launch of Shura Island which is the cornerstone development of The Red Sea. We are poised to redefine luxury hospitality in the region through world-class facilities and the distinctive EDITION style and sophistication in our service offering. We are incredibly proud to have this honour of being the first official opening on the island and look forward to building on our unique luxury lifestyle heritage that is synonymous with the EDITION brand globally,” says Tony Coveney, Area General Manager for Marriott Luxury Group, The Red Sea.

