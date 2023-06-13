RIYADH — Business leaders of Saudi Arabia and Syria have agreed to reopen the track of economic cooperation, as well as to resume commercial and investment activities and events between the two sides.

They also reached agreement in order to enable investors to tap in investment opportunities available in Saudi Arabia and Syria, and establish economic forums to raise the trade balance between the two countries. This is in conjunction with the opening of Syria to its Arab neighbors.

The agreement between the two sides took place during a meeting between Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hasan Al-Huwaizi and President of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce Muhammad Abu Al-Huda Al-Lahham, and their accompanying delegations, on the sidelines of their participation in the Arab-China Business Conference held in Riyadh.

The members of the Syrian delegation expressed their appreciation of the Kingdom’s stances towards Syria and its people. They highlighted the remarkable developments witnessed by the Kingdom and the desire of the Syrian business sector to enter the Saudi market and invest in various economic sectors.

The two sides stressed the necessity of exchanging visits of trade delegations, enabling investors to tap the investment opportunities available in Saudi Arabia and Syria, and establishing economic forums in a way that pushes forward the path of economic cooperation between the two countries.

