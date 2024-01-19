BEIJING — The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Beijing has issued a statement reaffirming the Kingdom's adherence to the One-China policy, a key diplomatic principle that recognizes the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate government of China.



This confirmation underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to maintaining strong and stable relations with China. The One-China policy has been a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's international relations and the embassy statement reflects Riyadh's respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The Saudi Embassy emphasized the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to this policy as an integral part of its foreign relations framework. This stance is also in line with the Kingdom's broader strategy of fostering cooperative and mutually beneficial relationships with key global powers.



Saudi Arabia and China have enjoyed a long-standing relationship, marked by cooperation in various fields including trade, energy, and cultural exchange.

